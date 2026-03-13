Units responding for fire in Silver Lake

At about 9:08 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a fire in the 7700 block of Shorewood Drive in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a tree on wires and a sparking transformer.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:08 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a fire in the 7700 block of Shorewood Drive in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a tree on wires and a sparking transformer.
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