Units responding for fire in Silver Lake

Mar 13th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:08 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a fire in the 7700 block of Shorewood Drive in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a tree on wires and a sparking transformer.

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