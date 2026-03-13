BESS opponents & Wheatland Town Board clash over progress on battery energy storage site ordinance progress

The Wheatland Town Board and residents seeking the passage of a strict battery energy storage site ordinance clashed over the progress on developing the law at Monday’s Town Board meeting.

Town officials reported that they are seeking to work with key individuals in the development of a ordinance including the town attorney, the county and a town official from another nearby town where such a facility already exists.

BESS opponents expressed concern that the process wasn’t moving faster.

In January, three of four land use requests related to a proposed battery energy storage system project in Wheatland received unfavorable recommendations from the town Plan Commission. The company behind the proposal, Robin Energy Storage, then withdrew the project from further consideration before the Town Board could formally weigh-in.

Robin was proposing a battery energy storage system facility located on approximately 12 acres within an approximately 19-acre tract of land east of 392nd Avenue and north of Highway 50 in Wheatland. The site is especially apt, Robin representatives said, because it is adjacent to an existing electrical substation.

Robin had proposed to pay the town about $8 million over 20 years under a joint development agreement if the project won town approval and moved forward to completion.

Local opponents are concerned Robin will seek some other avenue to place the facility in Wheatland. They cite concerns about fire hazards and environmental harm related to possible accidents at such facilities. They base those concerns on accidents and fires that have occurred at some existing facilities in other states.

Town Chairman Jeff Butler said Monday the county is looking at enhancing its existing BESS ordinance to make it stronger. They are working with an attorney that is experienced in regulating such facilities.

The town would like to build on that process for its own even stricter ordinance, Butler said.

Town Supervisor Kyle Madsen said the town will be moving forward on its ordinance “essentially in parallel” while the county strengthens theirs.

“It won’t be two separate conversations,” Madsen said.

Jenny Morehouse, the leader of the citizen push to enact an ordinance, said she was disappointed more had not been done by the town since she presented her research on such ordinances elsewhere at a meeting held the Wednesday before the Monday Town Board meeting.

“I’m really frustrated because I took a lot of time to get this together, to get this rolling,” Morehouse said.

Butler replied “This isn’t going to be done tomorrow … government doesn’t do things overnight.”

Morehouse followed up with “I know, but it’s been a week and nothings been done.”

Chad Toedter who also has been leading the BESS opposition said “All we hear is we’re going to sit and wait.”

Town officials pushed back on the idea that they are doing nothing.

“It’s not stagnant,” Madsen said of the process.

Town Supervisor Kelly Wilson asked for patience.

“I ask you to be patient,” Wilson said. “We know the urgency to have this done. All I think about these days is battery storage, battery storage, batter storage. We are working, we are. It takes time.”

Butler pointed out that Monday was the first time since last Wednesday’s meeting the board had had a chance to discuss the matter together, due to open meetings laws.

Under another agenda item, Toedter asked about his plans to place anti BESS signs around the town, also asking for the possibility of a donation from the town.

Board members said they felt it would be similar to the placing of election signs and would likely have to follow the same rules. No one offered an opinion about a donation to the effort.

“I don’t have any problem with what you want to do,” Butler said. “It’s free speech.”