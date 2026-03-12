High wind warning & winter storm watch issued

Western Kenosha County may be in for some rough weather over the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and a winter storm watch from 7 p.m., Saturday to 4 p.m., Monday.

During the wind warning period, we could see northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

From the winter storm watch text:

Heavy snow and blowing snow is possible Saturday night and Sunday, especially north of I-94. A wintry mix will be possible for a time Saturday night and Sunday, including a chance for sleet and freezing rain, particularly along and south of the I-94 corridor. Rain may also mix in for a time mainly south of I-94. The wintry mix is expected transition to moderate to heavy snow across southern Wisconsin Sunday evening, persisting into Monday. Strong winds and blowing snow will likely continue into Monday as well.

Current forecasted snow etc. accumulations are: 1 to 2 inches Saturday overnight, half an inch Sunday and between a half and three quarters of an inch Sunday overnight.

While you may be hearing about larger snow accumulations in the Milwaukee area and points north the the mix of precipitation we should see down here will still have “substantial impacts,” says the NWS.

Wind will be lighter Saturday, but get stronger again Sunday, Sunday overnight and continue through Monday.