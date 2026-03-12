A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge Corned Beef Dinner is March 15

For the first time in 15 years, five Racine County boys basketball programs have won regional championships in the same postseason. It has been a special era in the sport across the county, with four hometown teams reaching sectionals last season and winning the Southeast, Southern Lakes and Metro Classic Conferences. One year later, the […]
WATERFORD, WI — As a nervous energy began to spread throughout Waterford’s gym in the final minutes of Saturday’s boys basketball regional final, none reached the Wolverine bench. Whitnall had just erased an 11-point deficit with a 10-0 run and trailed by just two points with five minutes to go. But for coach Nick Roeglin […]