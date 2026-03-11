Winter weather returns

We’ve all appreciated the weather of late that has flirted with spring — or even summer — at times.

Well it’s over. Winter is back Wednesday in both temperature and precipitation.

Wednesday’s high temperature is forecast for 37, but that will come early in the morning with temperatures dropping the rest of the day. It should feel colder with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. If the temperature is not enough to remind you of winter then there will be the rain, freezing rain, sleet in the morning and then snow this afternoon to seal the deal. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is expected.

Thursday and Friday should see a return to the 40s, before temps in the 30s and chances of rain/snow return over the weekend.