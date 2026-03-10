Wheatland Center School spaghetti dinner fundraiser is March 14

Wheatland Center School’s 36th annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser will take place March 14, from 4 to 8 p.m.

This year money is being raised to support the bringing of a therapy dog to the school.

Pre-sale ticket prices are:

Adults (13-64): $12

Kids 4-12: $9

Kids (0-4): Free

Gluten free $15

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased here.

At the door prices are: $12 per person, under 3 free and $15 gluten free.

Besides a spaghetti dinner catered by Luisa’s Restaurant, activities planned include: Silent auction, live auction, raffles, bake sale, wine pull and a kids area.