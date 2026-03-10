Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 8:45 p.m.

At 7:53 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Wheatland moving northeast at 35 mph.

Central Racine County is also included in the warning area.

Hail as large as quarter sized ha been associated with this storm, the warning text says.

An earlier severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until midnight (Note: This sentence modified from original version — DH)