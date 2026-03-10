Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting March 10, 2026

Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge to headline Wisconsin State Fair concert Country and rock icons Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge will perform together at the Wisconsin State Fair this summer, state fair officials announced. The two artists are scheduled to headline the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. during the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair, which runs Aug. 6–16 at State […] Racine County Eye Staff

Exploring the future: Career expo March 6 gives J.I. Case students a glimpse into opportunities for their futures RACINE, WI – J.I. Case High School juniors and seniors explored their future at a career expo Friday, March 6, that included health care, public service, various trades, and more. Case senior Alex Gilbert, a school ambassador, said he hopes to become an electrician or fire alarm technician, likely through a trade school or apprenticeship […] Grant Ritchey

Andrew Craig Price, 47, of Sheboygan – Obituary December 1, 1978 - February 28, 2026Andrew Craig Price, 47, of Sheboygan – Obituary was first posted on March 9, 2026 at 1:45 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff

Marlo Harmon: Candidate for Racine Common Council, 14th District Marlo Harmon is running to retain her seat on the City of Racine Common Council, representing the 14th District. Her answers are in her own words and have been edited only for grammar and punctuation. Name Marlo Harmon Campaign Website Marlo Harmon for Racine ,14th District Occuption, Place of Employment State of Illinois Education Masters […] Heather Asiyanbi