Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting March 10, 2026

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Upper Commons at the school.
Agenda items include:
- Student Services Therapy Dog Introduction and Presentation
- 18-21 Year Old Program Presentation
- Falcon’s Nest School Store Presentation
- Post Retirement Benefits for Professional Staff Hired 2001 and After
- Transportation Contract
- 2026-27 Staffing Plan Recommendation
- Professional and Administrative Contract Timeline for 2026-27
- Acknowledgement of Board Member Resignation and Process for Seeking Replacement