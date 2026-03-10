Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting March 10, 2026

Mar 10th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Upper Commons at the school.

Agenda items include:

  • Student Services Therapy Dog Introduction and Presentation
  • 18-21 Year Old Program Presentation
  • Falcon’s Nest School Store Presentation
  • Post Retirement Benefits for Professional Staff Hired 2001 and After
  • Transportation Contract
  • 2026-27 Staffing Plan Recommendation
  • Professional and Administrative Contract Timeline for 2026-27
  • Acknowledgement of Board Member Resignation and Process for Seeking Replacement

The full agenda is available here.

