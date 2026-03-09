UPDATE: Bristol swamp fire burns 40-50 acres, but no structures

A fire in Bristol Monday afternoon burned about 40-50 acres of mostly swamp land, but firefighting efforts kept it from damaging any homes or other structures.

Bristol Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the 21100 block of 121st Street for a possible structure fire, but upon arriving found a fire in a swampy area behind a home that was spreading, said Chief John Niederer.

A strong southwest wind helped spread the fire to adjacent swampy areas. At one point, a back burn was performed to exhaust fuel for the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene until 6:30 p.m.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System box alarm was activated and eventually upgraded to the fifth level. Part of the reason the box alarm reached such an advanced level was shortly after the Bristol fire a grass fire was reported in the town of Burlington. When that fire also started seeking mutual aid it stretched regional resources trying to address both incidents, Niederer said.

In the end departments from Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties in Wisconsin and Lake County in Illinois joined the response to Bristol.

Coordinating all of that response and communicating between fire units and law enforcement was the job of Kenosha County Joint Services Dispatch, who Niederer singled out for praise for an especially good job in a complicated situation.

“Dispatch did a phenomenal job,” Niederer said.

Also complicating matters was that the swampy areas of the fire were difficult to reach even with grass rigs and UTVs. Two vehicles got stuck in mud and were pulled out by community good Samaritans, Niederer said.

Grass fires are a hazard at this time of year, when foliage is dry, Niederer said.

“We’re hoping for some rain,” Niederer said, along with other conditions that will allow plants to begin growing again.

There were no injuries to firefighters, law enforcement or community members, Niederer said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

