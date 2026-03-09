Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 2:30 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Somers Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 21100 block of 121st Street in Bristol for a fire.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting burning ignited nearby swamp on fire.

UPDATE 2:39 p.m. — Bristol command confirms working brush fire and activates MABAS box alarm.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. — Other departments responding due to box alarm include Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Newport Fire Protection District, Kenosha Fire Department and Antioch Fire Department.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m. — Box alarm upgraded by Bristol command. Addtional reaponse from Twin Lakes Fire Department, Beach Park Fire Department, Raymond Fire Department, Winthrop Harbor Fire Department, Gurnee Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department, Kansasville Fire and Rescue and Waterford Fire Department.

UPDATE 3:38 p.m. — Box alarm upgraded. Additional departments responding now include City of Burlington Fire Department, Lake Villa Fire Department, Spring Grove Fire Department, Southern Shores Fire Department, Fox Lake Fire Department and Richmond Fire Department.