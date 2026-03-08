Wheatland Center School students participate in 2026 Math 24 Regional Tournament

Wheatland Center School students participated in the 2026 Math 24 Regional Tournament held at the Kenosha County Center on Feb. 5 and 19.

Grade level teams from several local school districts competed this year.

Members of the WCS grade level Math 24 teams are as follows: 4th grade – Heidi Baumeister, Skylar Devall and Mason Lindh; 5th grade – Jordan Goggin, Nicholas Syreini and Hadley Madsen; 6th grade – Jonah Dumelle, Charlie Wisneski and Abigail Zavacke; and 7th grade – Jack Cavannaugh, Gregory Stephens and Gursevak Toor.

Six Math 24 Regional Tournament trophies were awarded to Wheatland students. Fourth graders Skylar Devall and Heidi Baumeister placed third and fourth overall and fifth grader Hadley Madsen placed second overall. The seventh grade team of Gursevak Toor, Jack Cavannaugh and Gregory Stephens placed first, second and third overall.

2025-26 WCS Math 24 Team-Grade 4 – (left to right) Skylar Devall, Heidi Baumeister and Mason

Lindh. /Submitted photo

2025-26 WCS Math 24 Team-Grade 5 – (left to right) Hadley Madsen, Jordan Goggin and Nicholas Syreini /Submitted photo

2025-26 Wheatland 6/7 Math 24 Team – Back row (left to right) Jack Cavanaugh, Gursevak Toor and Gregory Stephens Front row (left to right) Charlie Wisneski, Abigail Zavacke and Jonah Dumelle