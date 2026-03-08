A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge Corned Beef Dinner is March 15

RACINE — At halftime Friday night, the Park High School boys basketball team was seemingly in control of its WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game against Muskego. Then JJ DeFranco took over for the Warriors. The Panthers got 25 points from junior guard Cole Betker, but they weren’t able to contain DeFranco in the second […]
BURLINGTON, Wis. – It had been seven years since the last time the Burlington boys basketball team had to play on the opening Tuesday of the WIAA Tournament, and it could be a while before it happens again. The Demons, two years removed from winning the Southern Lakes Conference, have a young and promising team […]
Each week, Racine County Eye highlights the five most-read stories shaping conversations across Racine County. From local government decisions to education updates and community debates, these were the stories readers followed most closely during the week of March 6, 2026. Catch up on the headlines you may have missed below. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned […]
RACINE, WI — The R.E.A.L. School in Sturtevant was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as the Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident at the school. In a media release, the sheriff’s office said there was a significant law enforcement presence at the R.E.A.L. School (Racine Engineering, Arts and Leadership School), 10116 Stellar Ave. At […]
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who allegedly told police he tried to set fire to a Republican congressman’s office last year because he was angry that the lawmaker backed a bill requiring TikTok‘s Chinese owner to sell off its U.S. operations was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison. This story also appeared in Associated […]