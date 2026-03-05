UPDATE: Bayview fire result of construction activity

Construction activity is believed to be the cause of fire in an apartment building on Bayview Avenue in Twin Lakes Thursday.

From the Twin Lakes Fire Department:

At approximately 1:53 p.m. on March 5, 2026 , Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the 500 block of Bayview Avenue for the report of a porch fire.

At 1 :55 PM, the incident was upgraded, and ARA departments, Town of Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, and Richmond (IL) Fire Protection District, were dispatched for a reported crawl space fire beneath an apartment building.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a three-story apartment building with an active fire in the crawl space area. Firefighters quickly accessed the area and utilized a water can to extinguish the fire, bringing the incident under control in a short amount of time.

An investigation into the cause of the fire indicates it is believed to have started as a result of construction activity in the crawl space. No injuries were reported. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. All fire units were cleared and back in service at 2:51 PM

At this time, no additional information will be released. Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue would like to thank the Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Fire Department, and Richmond Fire Protection District, along with the Twin Lakes Police Department, Twin Lakes Dispatch, and Kenosha County Joint Services for their assistance on this incident.