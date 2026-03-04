Fire damage limited to kitchen in Twin Lakes house fire (VIDEO)

Fire damage to a house on Matthew Avenue in Twin Lakes was limited to the kitchen during a Tuesday evening incident thanks to quick response by a Twin Lakes Police officer:

From the Twin Lakes Fire Department:

At approximately 1802 hours, the Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department, Richmond Illinois Fire Protection District, and Town of Wheatland Fire Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Matthews Avenue for the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews were advised by law enforcement on scene that the fire originated in the kitchen area of the residence and had been extinguished prior to the fire department’s arrival using a portable fire extinguisher. Crews confirmed the fire was out and began ventilation and overhaul operations to ensure there was no extension into concealed spaces.

Two dogs were safely removed from the residence. Fire personnel assessed the structure and determined that fire damage was limited to the kitchen area, with smoke damage present throughout the two-story home.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.