Twin Lakes still on board with road consortium

At least three municipalities continue to pursue creating a road consortium as a deadline for action on a state grant looms, the Twin Lakes Village Board learned Monday.

Salem Lakes, Paddock Lake and Twin Lakes have been discussing creating a road consortium that would allow the three villages to bid road projects together, perhaps drawing better pricing. Creating the consortium would also allow the municipalities to apply for a state Department of Revenue Innovation Grant that would be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for each municipality over five years.

Twin Lakes village administrator Laura Jager said Monday that the three municipalities participated in a call with a Department of Revenue representative recently in which the consortium structure was discussed. It seemed like the structure would result in grant money for all participating municipalities, she said.

One remaining obstacle is the creation of an intergovernmental agreement governing the consortium relationship. Jager said the Salem Lakes village attorney is driving that process. An agreement would have to be approved before the grant application could be submitted by the March 31 deadline.