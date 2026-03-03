Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting March 3, 2026

The Growing Popularity of Cryptocurrency in Online Casinos The growing popularity of cryptocurrency in online casinos is not just a passing trend anymore. It is basically the new standard. I have been spinning slots and grinding blackjack tables for over fifteen years. I have seen every gimmick under the sun. But playing with Bitcoin or Ethereum actually changes the core mechanics of how […] Racine County Eye Staff

Grandpa Time: Finding What Was Left by the Trail This past weekend, Kai and Tanner stood in the woods staring at tree number 84. Grandfather and Grandpa As a grandfather, I have tried to instill in the boys an appreciation for where they came from. On my mother’s side, we are Ojibwe. My grandfather was raised on the White Earth Indian Reservation in northwestern […] David Maack

Avery Holliman drops record-high 55 points, leads Horlick to 42-point rout over St. Anthony RACINE, WI — On a night that began with a simple scoring goal, William Horlick High School junior Avery Holliman delivered a performance that quickly turned historic. The 11th-grade point guard erupted on Wednesday, Feb. 25, for a school-record scoring night at 55 points to lead the Rebels to a commanding 91–53 victory over St. […] Nick Payne

Peterson hearing Day 6: Investigator details insurance-commissioned report as judge allows contested teacher testimony RAYMOND, WI — Testimony on the sixth day of the administrative hearing in Jeff Peterson v. Raymond School District focused on the origins and preparation of an investigative report relied upon by the district, followed by contested testimony from a former Raymond teacher. Lori Lubinsky is representing the school district, and Wes Haslam is Peterson’s […] Heather Asiyanbi