Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting March 3, 2026

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.
This meeting also will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items are:
- Consideration of approval for Purchased Services: Sharing Center ($20,000) and Westosha Senior Center ($5,000)
- Ordinance 2026.03-117 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING MAP FOR THE VILLAGE OF SALEM LAKES. Kenosha County Fair Association Inc., PO Box 96, Wilmot, 0096 (Owner), Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem WI 53168 (Sponsor), requesting a rezoning from PR-1 (Park-Recreational District) & C-1 (Lowland Resource Conservancy District) to PR-1 (Park-Recreational District) & C-1 (Lowland Resource Conservancy District) on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-303-1261 located in the West 1/2 of Section 30, Township 1North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes.
- Ordinance 2026.03-118 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING MAP FOR THE VILLAGE OF SALEM LAKES. SMM Investments LLC, 4011 80th Street., Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner), Daniel Szczap, 4011 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from R-3 (Urban Single-Family Residential District) & R-4 (Urban Single-Family Residential District) to R-3 (Urban Single-Family Residential District), R-4 (Urban Single-Family Residential District) & PUD (Planned Unit Development Overlay District) on Tax Parcel 70-4-120-083-4214, 70-4-210-083-4212, 70-4-120-083-4210, 70-4-120-083-4255 & 70-4-120-083-4260 located in the Southwest 1/4 of Section 8, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. For informational purposes only these Parcels are located on
the west side of CTH ‘B’about 150 feet north of Lakeview Drive.
- Salvation Army, 9241 Camp Lake Road, Salem, WI 53168 (Owner), Scott Thomas, 9241 Camp Lake Road, Salem, WI 53168 (Agent), requesting to amend a previously approved Conditional Use Permit in the PR-1 (Park-Recreational District) on Tax Parcels #70-4-120-163-0700, 70-4-120-164-0820, 70-4-120-164-0801, 70-4-120-164-0831, 70-4-120-164-0811 & 70-4-120-163-0861, located in the South 1/2 of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. For informational purposes only this property is located primarily on the northside of 93rd Street east of Camp Lake Road (CTH ‘AH’).
- Addendum to the 2026 Law Enforcement Contract to include SRO positions
- Road Consortium Update – Administrator & Village Attorney
- Closed sessions for: Updates from legal counsel regarding the Schubat and Barhyte cases, concerning personnel issues in the Fire Department, negotiating a cellular lease agreement with Crown Castle Towers for Village property located at 123 N Northwater St., negotiating the fees and the extension or duration of the sewer service agreement, boundary agreement and water utility service agreement with the Village of Paddock Lake.