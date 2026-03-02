Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting March 2, 2026

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings. One exeption to this at Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meetings is approval of the minutes of the previous committee of the whole meeting.

Agenda items include:

Presentation from CLA on the Village’s financials.

Discussion regarding 2027 Budget Timeline and Process.

Discussion regarding Village Board Agenda Submission and Scheduling Policy.

Discussion regarding a new roof at Public Works.

Discussion regarding a multi-municipality Road Consortium.

Discussion regarding the purchase of a drone for the Police Department

Discussion regarding amending Section 2.32.040 of the Twin Lakes Code of Ordinances regarding

meetings of the Board of Park Commissioners. Discussion regarding a draft outdoor lighting Ordinance.

Discussion regarding the 2026 Sanitary Sewer lining project.

The full agenda and packet material is available here.