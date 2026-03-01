Local students among UW-Whitewater winter 2025 graduates

Nearly 900 students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement, held Dec. 13, 2025, at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.

The following students with local connections earned degrees from the UW-Whitewater at winter commencement:

Nathan Brewer, Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – MS

Jasmine Castillo Wagner, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Special Education – MSE

Kyle Diedrich, Twin Lakes, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE

Adrianna Fico, WIlmot, graduated with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Sophia Floss, Brisotl, graduated with the following degree: Psychology – BA

Amanda Gorsuch, Bristol, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA

Anthony Krause, Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA

Karina Lesniewski, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Early Childhood Education – BSE

Payton Metzger, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: General Business – BBA

Alex Moore, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Media Arts and Game Development – BA

Sophia Parisi, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Art Education – BSE

Graciela Quintero, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS

Sophia Rebellato, Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Elementary Middle Education – BSE

Payton Scoggin, Kenosha, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Criminology – BA

Jacob Seeger, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS

Allie Sheline, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – MS

Abby Sokoloskis, Bristol, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: English – BSE

The 888-member graduating class included nine international students, 69 military veterans and 154 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 77 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.

A total of 61 students participated in the university’s Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, earned a job promotion, were accepted to graduate school, or started their own business before commencement.