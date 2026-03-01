Local students among UW-Whitewater winter 2025 graduates

Nearly 900 students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement, held Dec. 13, 2025, at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.
The following students with local connections earned degrees from the UW-Whitewater at winter commencement:
- Nathan Brewer, Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – MS
- Jasmine Castillo Wagner, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Special Education – MSE
- Kyle Diedrich, Twin Lakes, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE
- Adrianna Fico, WIlmot, graduated with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE
- Sophia Floss, Brisotl, graduated with the following degree: Psychology – BA
- Amanda Gorsuch, Bristol, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA
- Anthony Krause, Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA
- Karina Lesniewski, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Early Childhood Education – BSE
- Payton Metzger, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: General Business – BBA
- Alex Moore, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Media Arts and Game Development – BA
- Sophia Parisi, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Art Education – BSE
- Graciela Quintero, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS
- Sophia Rebellato, Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Elementary Middle Education – BSE
- Payton Scoggin, Kenosha, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Criminology – BA
- Jacob Seeger, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS
- Allie Sheline, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – MS
- Abby Sokoloskis, Bristol, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: English – BSE
Students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.
The 888-member graduating class included nine international students, 69 military veterans and 154 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 77 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
A total of 61 students participated in the university’s Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, earned a job promotion, were accepted to graduate school, or started their own business before commencement.