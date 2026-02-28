Wheatland Center School students’ work chosen for 2025-26 Southern Lakes Anthology

From Wheatland Center School:

Congratulations to the talented young authors and artists at Wheatland Center School who recently

participated in the Southern Lakes Anthology writing project. The theme of this year’s anthology project

was “The Journey”. Student work was judged on clarity and message, creativity and originality, technical

skill and presentation, and overall quality. Each of the thirty-seven participating districts submitted a total

of twenty-four pieces to be judged. Wheatland had fourteen of the twenty-four pieces chosen for publication.



A special congratulations to the following students that had their work selected for publication in the 2025-26 Southern Lakes Anthology – “The Journey.”

4th grade — Celia Czaplicki for her illustrated writing titled “Best Friends Forever”; Deidra Koons for her illustrated writing titled “The Seasons of Change”; Grant VanDommelen for his poetry titled “Shooting Star”

5th grade — Aria Snarski for her poetry titled “Nocturnal Navigation”

6th grade — Jonah Dumelle for his artwork titled “Voyage to the Unknown”; Izabella Ragusca for her poetry titled “My Constant Light”

7th grade — Avalynn Elfering for her poetry titled “Locating the Light”; Kaydence Novak & Addison McCann for their illustrated writing titled “After I Landed”; Charley Popp for her artwork titled “Same Beauty, Different Ways”; Elli Schmaling for her poetry titled “Winter’s Welcome”; Sawyer VanDommelen for his poetry titled “The Foundation”

8th grade – Wren Hawkins for her illustrated writing titled “Written for the World”; Charlie McCarville-Robinson for her artwork titled “Navigating the Deep”; Kerstee Powers for her poetry titled “Confident, Beautiful Me”

In addition to having their piece published, students will be recognized for this accomplishment and receive a copy of the publication at a reception in Whitewater this coming May. Eighth grader Wren Hawkins will receive special recognition this year by having the opportunity to read her poem at the reception. Great job to all students in grades fourth through eighth that participated in this project! Go Warhawks!