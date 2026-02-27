Wheatland Town Board open to meeting about battery storage

A meeting with the Wheatland Town Board sought by opponents of a battery energy storage system project may happen.

Board members Monday seemed open to the idea of having the meeting, suggested by one of the leaders of the opposition, Jenny Morehouse.

Morehouse said she would like to have a meeting outside of a regular Town Board meeting so that certain constraints such as time limits on citizen comments and when audience members can speak would not apply. She said the public would like to know what the board thinks on the subject and what they are doing about it.

While saying he was open to such a meeting, town Chairman Jeff Butler also said any such meeting attended by all Town Board members would have to be noticed as a public meeting.

In January, three of four land use requests related to a proposed battery energy storage system project in Wheatland received unfavorable recommendations from the town Plan Commission. The company behind the proposal, Robin Energy Storage, then withdrew the project from further consideration before the Town Board could formally weigh-in.

Robin was proposing a battery energy storage system facility located on approximately 12 acres within an approximately 19-acre tract of land east of 392nd Avenue and north of Highway 50 in Wheatland. The site is especially apt, Robin representatives said, because it is adjacent to an existing electrical substation.

Local opponents are concerned Robin will seek some other avenue to place the facility in Wheatland. Morehouse said she would like to see the town develop a local ordinance governing such projects that was stricter than a county ordinance already on the books.

“We need to have some ordinances that are going to protect our space,” Morehouse said at Monday’s meeting.

Butler said he was open to exploring an ordinance and the town will get its attorney — who was not at Monday’s meeting — working on it.

Robin had proposed to pay the town about $8 million over 20 years under a joint development agreement if the project won town approval and moved forward to completion.

Residents have been attending town meetings at much higher than typical numbers recently to voice opposition to this or similar developments. Speakers express concerns about fire and environmental hazards.