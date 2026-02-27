Big temperature swing in forecast

Western Kenosha County should see a big swing in temperatures over the next two days says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Friday’s high temperature is expected to reach 60. Breezy conditions could take a little off the impact of that warm temp, but still, nice!

It won’t last. By Friday evening temperatures are expected to drop and only reach a high of 32 on Saturday. To add insult to injury, snow is expected Saturday as well — up to an inch of accumulation. Snow is most likely to start falling around noon and continue into the early evening.

Temperatures may recover to over 40 by Tuesday and continue through next Thursday.