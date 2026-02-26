Kenosha County Fair Association Quilts of Valor seeking veterans to honor at 2026 fair

The Kenosha County Fair Association Quilts of Honor group is looking for veterans to honor at the 2026 Kenosha County Fair.

Here is a statement from the group with more information:

The Mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. The quilts say, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”

As a Kenosha County Fair Association, we thought it would be great to start this tradition at our county fair. In 2025 our fair theme – “Let the Good Time GROW”, our community came together for our 1st Quilts of Valor ceremony, we had 14 quilters volunteer their time and talent to make 16 quilts and honor 6 veterans. We were overwhelmed with the talented quilters in our community. Our goal in Kenosha County to GROW year after year with the support of the Kenosha County Fair Association, our dedicated quilters and long armers, our community and our veterans.

We are looking for veterans that we can honor in 2026. If you know a veteran with an honorable or general discharge status – we would love to honor them with a quilt. For further information please contact Doreen Daniels – Sew to Honor of Kenosha County at sewtohonorkenosha@gmail.com.