Units responding for alarm in Bassett

Feb 25th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:31 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue are responding to an alarm in the 34300 block of Bassett Road in Bassett.

Per dispatch: This is a fire alarm.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives