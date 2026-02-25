The Sharing Center receives $10,000 donation from Pieper Electric/Ideal Mechanical

From left, Sharon Pomaville of the The Sharing Center and Kim Breunig of Pieper Electric.

The Sharing Center has received a $10,000 donation from Pieper Electric/Ideal Mechanical.

“Pieper Electric, Inc. and Ideal Mechanical are committed to giving back to our communities by volunteering our time and talents, as well as through monetary donations,” said a letter from Pieper Electric officials that accompanied the donation. “Therefore, we commend your efforts and the efforts of the individuals within your organization that give of themselves daily and hope you will accept this donation in support of those initiatives.”

The Sharing Center in Trevor is Western Kenosha County’s multi service crisis resource.