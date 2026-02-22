Westosha Central High School hosts 2026 district Solo & Ensemble; 82 WCHS band students advance to state

Westosha Central High School hosted the 2026 District Solo & Ensemble Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21.

There were 10 middle and high schools that participated.

The WCHS Band had 125 students participate in 47 events. Of those 47 events, 82 students in 28 events earned a performance at the State Solo & Ensemble Festival to be held at university of Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday, May 2.

The following solos, duets, trios, quartets, and instrumental ensembles earned a performance at State Solo & Ensemble:

Brass Ensemble

Trumpet Choir

Trombone Choir

Jazz Central

Saxophone Choir

Percussion Ensemble

Clarinet Choir

Woodwind Ensemble

Mackenzie Idell – euphonium solo

Jon Schiller – tenor saxophone solo

Jon Schiller – alto saxophone solo

Gavin Burnett – tenor saxophone solo

Gavin Burnett – piano solo

Jon Meristil – alto saxophone solo

Sofia Mohn – flute solo

Lucas Roynon/Allison Chmieleski – trumpet/saxophone duet

Jack Stemler – tenor saxophone solo

Savannah Bielat – flute solo

Ashlynn DeBruin – flute solo

Caleb Schepker/Alex Ames/Ben Erickson/Brayden Howarth – trumpet quartet

Savannah Bielat/Zophia Cichocki – flute duet

Elise Sowa – flute solo

Brady Pahl/Cameron Schepker – trumpet/trombone duet

Zophia Cichocki – flute solo

Addison Burnett – piano solo

Eva Roemke – piano solo

Luke Salas – piano solo

Jon Schiller/Micah Wolff/Noah Barnett – saxophone trio