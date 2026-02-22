Westosha Central High School hosts 2026 district Solo & Ensemble; 82 WCHS band students advance to state

Westosha Central High School hosted the 2026 District Solo & Ensemble Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21.
There were 10 middle and high schools that participated.
The WCHS Band had 125 students participate in 47 events. Of those 47 events, 82 students in 28 events earned a performance at the State Solo & Ensemble Festival to be held at university of Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday, May 2.
The following solos, duets, trios, quartets, and instrumental ensembles earned a performance at State Solo & Ensemble:
- Brass Ensemble
- Trumpet Choir
- Trombone Choir
- Jazz Central
- Saxophone Choir
- Percussion Ensemble
- Clarinet Choir
- Woodwind Ensemble
- Mackenzie Idell – euphonium solo
- Jon Schiller – tenor saxophone solo
- Jon Schiller – alto saxophone solo
- Gavin Burnett – tenor saxophone solo
- Gavin Burnett – piano solo
- Jon Meristil – alto saxophone solo
- Sofia Mohn – flute solo
- Lucas Roynon/Allison Chmieleski – trumpet/saxophone duet
- Jack Stemler – tenor saxophone solo
- Savannah Bielat – flute solo
- Ashlynn DeBruin – flute solo
- Caleb Schepker/Alex Ames/Ben Erickson/Brayden Howarth – trumpet quartet
- Savannah Bielat/Zophia Cichocki – flute duet
- Elise Sowa – flute solo
- Brady Pahl/Cameron Schepker – trumpet/trombone duet
- Zophia Cichocki – flute solo
- Addison Burnett – piano solo
- Eva Roemke – piano solo
- Luke Salas – piano solo
- Jon Schiller/Micah Wolff/Noah Barnett – saxophone trio