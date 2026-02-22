Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Feb. 23, 2026

Feb 22nd, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Wheatland.

Agenda items include:

  • Wheatland School Referendum overview
  • Presentation for new logo from Westosha Central High School
  • Kenosha County Ordinance 8.02 discussion
  • Gravel Pit discussion for operational permitting
  • Discussion of Robin Battery storage Open House
  • Open Records request policy
  • Kenosha County resolution Highway O & KD for ATV/UTV
  • Outside lights for Town Hall discussion
  • Water Patrol Audit overview and discussion

The full agenda is available here.

