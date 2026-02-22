Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Feb. 23, 2026

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Wheatland.
Agenda items include:
- Wheatland School Referendum overview
- Presentation for new logo from Westosha Central High School
- Kenosha County Ordinance 8.02 discussion
- Gravel Pit discussion for operational permitting
- Discussion of Robin Battery storage Open House
- Open Records request policy
- Kenosha County resolution Highway O & KD for ATV/UTV
- Outside lights for Town Hall discussion
- Water Patrol Audit overview and discussion