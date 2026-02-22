Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Feb. 23, 2026

UW-Parkside resumes operations 3 hours after swatting hoax prompts lockdown KENOSHA, WI – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside was placed on lockdown Saturday, Feb. 21, for what turned out to be a swatting incident. The campus was placed on lockdown at 10:13 a.m., according to Parkside police. A university Facebook post at the time read: “UWP RANGER ALERT! Threat to campus. Campus is currently closed. Evacuate […] Grant Ritchey

Peterson hearing Day 4: Board governance, curriculum scrutiny, and internal fracture take focus RAYMOND, WI — Testimony on the fourth day of the discrimination hearing in Jeff Peterson v. Raymond School District shifted from third-party coordination to internal governance, curriculum scrutiny, and board decision-making. Witnesses described how school board members interacted with staff, administrators, and outside activists during the period leading up to Peterson’s nonrenewal. Peterson is represented […] Heather Asiyanbi

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of February 21, 2026 Each week, Racine County Eye highlights the five most-read stories shaping conversations across our community. From major court rulings and school board decisions to student activism and state politics, these are the stories readers couldn’t stop clicking on. Catch up on the week of Feb. 21, 2026, and stay informed on the latest local news […] Racine County Eye Staff

Who you gonna call? Wisconsin 911 dispatchers discuss fixes to national, statewide shortage Children love to dress up as firefighters and police officers. They imagine themselves rushing into danger, answering the call when people are in need. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org But how many of them realize they could literally be the one to answer those calls — as a 911 dispatcher? “Not many people know […] Natalie Yahr The Cap Times and Miranda Dunlap