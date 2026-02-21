Jacob Biehn appointed to Westosha Central HS board

From Westosha Central High School:

The Westosha Central High School District Board of Education welcomes Mr. Jacob Biehn as the newest board member, filling the At-Large seat vacancy created when Bonnie Felske resigned her seat.

The board interviewed five strong candidates for the position, and following the interviews and deliberation, Mr. Biehn was appointed to the seat.

Jacob Biehn is a lifelong resident of Kenosha County with deep personal and professional ties to the Westosha community. A 1999 graduate of Westosha Central High School and a parent of one current Central student and one graduated Central student, Biehn brings a strong understanding of the district’s values and the critical role education plays in building a thriving community. His commitment to Westosha is rooted in his belief in maintaining strong, student-focused educational institutions.

He began his career in education, spending eight years as a special education teacher and an additional eight years as a special education administrator. Through these roles, he gained experience in instructional leadership, fiscal responsibility, and collaborative communication across all levels of a school system. In 2020, he transitioned into

business ownership in Bristol, Wisconsin, while remaining actively involved with Westosha Central by employing students and supporting school programs. His combined background in education, business, and community engagement offers a well-rounded perspective as he joins the Westosha Central Board of Education.

Mr. Biehn’s first board meeting will be on March 10, 2026. His appointed term will run

through April 2027, at which time the seat will appear on the spring election ballot.