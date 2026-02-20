County Elected Officials’ Office in Bristol to be closed week of Feb. 23

From the Kenosha County Elected Officials office:

The Elected Officials’ Satellite Office at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol will be closed the week of Feb. 23, due to a temporary staffing shortage.

Services offered by the offices of the County Clerk, Treasurer, and Register of Deeds will remain available at their respective main offices in the county Administration Building at 1010 56th St. in downtown Kenosha. Clerk of Courts services will remain available at the Courthouse, 912 56th St.

Many elected officials’ services are also available on the Kenosha County website, at: https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov.

Regular satellite office hours will resume the week of March 2.