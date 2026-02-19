Sponsored post: Dr. Goya Raikar to present free presentation on Robotic Heart Surgery at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Feb. 25

Note: This is a paid announcement from Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital — DH
Join us for a free presentation on the evolution of Robotic Heart Surgery with Dr. Goya Raikar, featuring a live robotic demonstration. Learn how minimally invasive, robot-assisted techniques allow heart surgery to be performed through small chest incisions instead of traditional open-heart surgery resulting in faster recovery times.
The presentation will be at:
Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Garden Atrium
Wednesday, Feb.. 25, 2026
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Those wishing to attend should RSVP to: marketing@froedtertsouth.coim
Live streaming on YouTube and Facebook.