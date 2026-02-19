Sponsored post: Dr. Goya Raikar to present free presentation on Robotic Heart Surgery at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Feb. 25

Local employers: Racine County Eye launches new sponsored Business Spotlight + Hiring Boost hiring packages Racine County Eye is rolling out a new sponsored content product for local employers seeking to hire in a tight, fast-moving labor market. The new package, called Business Spotlight + Hiring Boost, combines a sponsored article with hiring visibility across Racine County Eye’s platforms. It also includes placement in Now Hiring in Racine County, a […] Denise Lockwood

UWP launches bold initiative for AI fluency 2028 KENOSHA, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside (UWP) is launching a campus-wide initiativeto achieve AI fluency for students, faculty, and staff by 2028, according to a campus media release. Through strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Kenosha-based Ordify AI, the university said in the release they will “integrate artificial intelligence into the curriculum and campus operations […] By Grant Ritchey UW Parkside

Hamilton scores 26 as St. Catherine’s tops Shoreland Lutheran; Racine County record waits RACINE, Wis. — St. Catherine’s High School senior guard Lamont Hamilton entered Tuesday night’s Metro Classic Conference game against Shoreland Lutheran just 35 points away from the all-time Racine County scoring record. JC Butler’s mark is safe — at least for now — as Hamilton finished nine points short. More importantly, however, Hamilton was a […] Robb Luehr

In final State of the State, Evers urges lawmakers to keep working, rejects GOP tax cut plan Gov. Tony Evers urged Wisconsin lawmakers to work through the rest of this year during his final State of the State address Tuesday evening — rejecting a Republican tax cut and school funding proposal and calling for lawmakers to invest in schools. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Evers, who decided not to run […] Baylor Spears