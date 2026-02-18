Units responding for water call in Lake Shangri-la

At about 5:25 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units, Kenosha County Dive Team members and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a possible water emergency in the 21900 block of 121st Street in Lake Shangri-la.

Per dispatch: Caller reports children on ice that appear to be in distress.

UPDATE 5:32 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputy on scene reports it appears all children have made their way to an island.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m. — Dive team response canceled by Salem Lakes command. All three children out of the water.

UPDATE 5:51 p.m. — Additional Salem Lakes ambulance responding.

UPDATE 5:54 p.m. — County dive team dispatched to respond to staging area.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m — Everyone out of the water , including rescuers, SL command reports.