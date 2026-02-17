Twin Lakes Village Board to move forward with road consortium

Add Twin Lakes to the group of municipalities interested in forming a consortium for road projects.

The Twin Lakes Village Board gave an informal OK to continuing to pursue the idea at a regular board meeting Monday.

The theory is that the consortium would allow its members to get better bids for road work. If it can be formed soon enough the consortium also could allow participants to land state grant funds.

The Salem Lakes Village Board and Paddock Lake Village Board have earlier expressed interest at board meetings to joining the effort. Randall and the village of Walworth also have been mentioned as partners.

A consortium could allow municipalities to bid road work as a larger group and get better pricing through economies of scale. And, the effort might qualify the village for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Innovation grant program that could pay 25 percent of the 2025 road program expenses for 3 to 5 years with a maximum grant funding of 115 percent.

Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald said that could mean about $150,000 per year in grant revenue for the village if it receives the grant. He called it “trying to bring those state funds back to the village.”

Time is of the essence to be considered for the grant. Applications are due by the end of March. In the meantime, how the consortium would work would need to be spelled out in an intergovernmental agreement approved by each municipal party.

“It’s a tight deadline,” said Trustee Jim Baxa, who also added it’s “a great idea.”

Village administrator Laura Jager said Salem Lakes with its attorney is taking the lead in developing the IGA.

“There’s a lot to this,” said Fitzgerald. “There’s people working on this in all four communities.”