A word from our sponsors: Schedule softball lessons with Addison Waido at Westosha Sports Complex

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Westosha Sports Complex offers Private Softball Lessons with Addison Waido.

Looking to take your game to the next level? Addison specializes in catching, hitting, and fielding and has experience coaching righties, lefties, and slappers.

With experience from both sides of the plate, Addison focuses on helping every athlete reach their full potential while building strong work ethic, mental toughness, and a love for the game.

Call or text 262-581-3199 to schedule your lesson!