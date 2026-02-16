Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 16, 2026

Feb 16th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion and possible action on an original “Class B” liquor license and Class “B” fermented malt beverage license application filed by On The Go Bar & Grill Inc., d/b/a On-The-Go Bar & Grill, 406 N. Lake Ave; Gurpinder Kaur, Agent.
  • Discussion on Community Library Revised Joint Library Operating Agreement
  • Discussion and possible action on multi-municipality Road Consortium.
  • Discussion regarding a draft Outdoor Lighting Ordinance
  • Discussion and possible action regarding a Lake Elizabeth Marina Boat Slip Policy.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding a request for a Temporary Sign at Central Park
  • Discussion and possible action regarding a Little Free Library at Central Park.
  • Closed session for the purposes of conducting an annual performance evaluation of the Village Administrator

The full agenda and packet information is available here.

