Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 16, 2026

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of February 14, 2026 Each week, Racine County Eye highlights the five most-read stories shaping conversations across our community. From breaking news and public safety updates to inspiring local moments, these are the stories readers turned to most during the week of Feb. 14, 2026. Catch up on what made headlines and see what mattered most to Racine County […] Racine County Eye Staff

Where Racine County’s boys basketball teams stand in final weeks of regular season It’s been another tremendous season for boys basketball in Racine County, and that was reflected in last Friday’s release of the WIAA Mid-season seed report. In a feature that is new to this season, the WIAA released a projection of how every boys basketball team in the state would be seeded if the season had […] Matt Hardesty

21st Century Preparatory School celebrates Black History Month RACINE, WI – 21st Century Preparatory School hosted a Black History Month program on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2025, to celebrate Black Racine leaders who have made an impact in their community. Inside the gymnasium, community honorees include small-business owner Na’Riyah Young, District 1 Alderman Malik Frazier, retired and first Black Racine Police Chief Art Howell, […] Grant Ritchey

Wisconsin organizers want a ballot initiative that could get around the 2010 Citizens United decision Wisconsin organizers are working to introduce a Montana ballot initiative that could prevent corporations from spending on elections. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The constitutional amendment would alter corporate charters and the power given to “artificial persons” in Montana, barring them from political spending. It attempts to bypass the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, […] Noe Goldhaber