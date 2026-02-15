Units responding for fire in Salem

At about 9:07 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Wheatland Vol Fire units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 8100 block of 236th Avenue in Salem.

Per dispatch: Burning smell reported in a residence. No flames seen. Occupants evacuating.

UPDATE about 9:13 a.m. — Deputy on scene reports burning smell, but no flames seen.

UPDATE 9:15 a.m. — Fire unit on scene reports no signs of fire from three exterior sides.

UPDATE 9:23 a.m. — Salem Lakes command releases all units not already on scene to return to quarters

UPDATE 9:34p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports all units clearing the scene.