Paddock Lake Village Board favor pursuing road consortium

The Paddock Lake Village Board appeared to favor pursuing a multi-municipality road consortium at a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday.

A formal vote on the matter was not taken, as committee of the whole meetings are generally for discussion only. Village administrator Tim Popanda said an intergovernmental agreement that would define and govern the group will not likely be ready by next week’s regular board meeting. A vote on the IGA may come in early March, perhaps at a special meeting.

“There are terms and guidance that we are working through,” village President Alex Attiah said.

Time is of the essence because as part of the process the village is looking to apply for a state Department of Revenue Innovation Grant. That application is due by the end of March.

A consortium could allow municipalities to bid road work as a larger group and get better pricing through economies of scale. And, the effort might qualify the village for the state grant program that could pay 25 percent of the 2025 program expenses for 3 to 5 years with a maximum grant funding of 115 percent.

In Paddock Lake’s case, that could mean about $2.4 million in grant revenue over the next five years.

Board member comment was mostly supportive Wednesday. Trustee John Poole said he thought the concept sounded good, but he is concerned about consortium administrative costs. He was assured by staff and others involved in the consortium creation process that costs will be kept to a minimum.

“The goal is the consortium needs to save money,” said Brian Filiatreault, a Paddock Lake resident who has been involved in the consortium talks so far as a member of the Salem Lakes Economic Development Committee.

Last week, the Salem Lakes Village Board voted to pursue the consortium.

The Twin Lakes Village Board has the topic on its Feb. 16 meeting agenda for discussion and possible action. Randall also was mentioned Wednesday as an interested party.