Sponsored post: Dr. Goya Raikar to present free presentation on Robotic Heart Surgery at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Feb. 25

Feb 13th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

Join us for a free presentation on the evolution of Robotic Heart Surgery with Dr. Goya Raikar, featuring a live robotic demonstration. Learn how minimally invasive, robot-assisted techniques allow heart surgery to be performed through small chest incisions instead of traditional open-heart surgery resulting in faster recovery times.

The presentation will be at:

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Garden Atrium

Wednesday, Feb.. 25, 2026

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP to: marketing@froedtertsouth.coim

Live streaming on YouTube and Facebook.

