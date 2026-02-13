Sponsored post: Dr. Goya Raikar to present free presentation on Robotic Heart Surgery at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Feb. 25

Where Racine County’s boys basketball teams stand in final weeks of regular season It’s been another tremendous season for boys basketball in Racine County, and that was reflected in last Friday’s release of the WIAA Mid-season seed report. In a feature that is new to this season, the WIAA released a projection of how every boys basketball team in the state would be seeded if the season had […] Matt Hardesty

21st Century Preparatory School celebrates Black History Month RACINE, WI – 21st Century Preparatory School hosted a Black History Month program on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2025, to celebrate Black Racine leaders who have made an impact in their community. Inside the gymnasium, community honorees include small-business owner Na’Riyah Young, District 1 Alderman Malik Frazier, retired and first Black Racine Police Chief Art Howell, […] Grant Ritchey

Wisconsin organizers want a ballot initiative that could get around the 2010 Citizens United decision Wisconsin organizers are working to introduce a Montana ballot initiative that could prevent corporations from spending on elections. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The constitutional amendment would alter corporate charters and the power given to “artificial persons” in Montana, barring them from political spending. It attempts to bypass the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, […] Noe Goldhaber

High School Girls Basketball: Clutch King helps St. Catherine’s hold off Prairie for season sweep JOHN McGUIRE FIELDHOUSE – It’s been a special season for the St. Catherine’s girls basketball program, and Friday night’s city rivalry was another reminder for them to soak it all in. It’s not often when a team has a season featuring the program’s all-time leading scorer (Laila Collier-White), another senior closing in on 1,000 career […] Matt Hardesty