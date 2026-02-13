A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council seeking Senior Center Program Director

The Insider’s Guide to Asiavibe: FAQs You Can’t Miss Starting conversations online can be intimidating, but Asiavibe offers a solution with tools and features that might make connecting easier. This guide answers the most common questions about the platform and helps new members understand how everything works. What is This Site? What is Asiavibe? It is an online communication site where members can talk […] Racine County Eye Staff

User Experiences With La-date on Platforms Like Reddit and More La-date is a dating site where singles can connect by sending messages and viewing profiles. User experiences seem varied, based on mentions on review sites and forums. This overview of feedback compiles opinions about La-date from different sources, like specialized review sites and social media platforms such as Reddit. Overview of Ratings on Major Review […] Racine County Eye Staff

AI in school: How 2 Racine County high schools are managing its use RACINE COUNTY, WI – As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more embedded in classrooms, local high schools are refining policies to balance innovation with academic integrity. Artificial intelligence evolves at a rate almost too fast to track, causing school districts to update their policies, change their thinking about it, and consider how AI can change the […] Grant Ritchey

Pickleball, Volleyball Leagues Continue February Matchups at Tyler Domer, Gilmore, and Chavez Centers RACINE — Local pickleball and volleyball leagues will continue regular-season play Feb. 11–18 at community centers across Racine, with competitive and recreational teams taking the courts at Tyler Domer Community Center, Chavez Community Center and Gilmore Fine Arts. The schedule, part of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) winter league season running through Feb. […] Racine County Eye Staff