A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance “Winter Memories” for children, teens is Feb. 19

Affordability roundtable: Gov. Evers visited Racine Feb. 11 to focus on housing, health care, wages and more Local and state leaders gathered Feb. 11 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center to talk about affordability. The roundtable included Gov. Tony Evers, state Labor Secretary Amy Pechacek, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, nonprofit executives, health care providers and faith leaders. Participants described rising costs that are forcing families to make difficult trade-offs and […] Heather Asiyanbi

Plumb Gold launches $50,000 United Way campaign to mark 50 years in business Plumb Gold celebrates 50 years in downtown Racine in 2026, and owner Austin Schultz is marking this milestone year with a community fundraising effort to raise $50,000 for United Way of Racine County (UWRC). The campaign will benefit Racine/Kenosha Vocational Ministries, NAMI Racine, and Housing Resources, with funds distributed through United Way. “We had great […] Heather Asiyanbi

Bill would limit rent hikes in Wisconsin mobile home parks Democratic lawmakers are proposing to limit rent increases in Wisconsin’s manufactured home communities as residents voice concerns over steep rent hikes and the growing influence of large, out-of-state owners. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The proposal is part of broader legislation to protect residents of communities often called mobile home parks. Proposed by Sen. […] Addie Costello

Experts: Despite scattered measles cases, Wisconsin could be vulnerable With three measles cases in three different Wisconsin communities since New Year’s Day, the state could be vulnerable to a larger outbreak, according to public health experts. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner “We’ve gotten three cases in the state of Wisconsin so far in 2026, and there’s been many years in which we […] Erik Gunn