A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance “Winter Memories” for children, teens is Feb. 19

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Hospice Alliance — DH
Hospice Alliance offers “Winter Memories” an event offered to children and teenagers (ages 17 and under) who have experienced loss. In addition to activities and refreshments, guests will craft a memory box in memory of a loved one.
The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 19 from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie.
This event is for any child or teen (ages 17 and under) from the community who has experienced loss. An adult chaperone must accompany attendees as they work on their projects.
Hospice Alliance understands the challenges that children and teens face when experiencing loss. This event provides the opportunity to normalize their feelings in a safe and fun environment by celebrating the lives of their loved ones.
Please RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 17 to Bereavement at (262) 652-4482 x 1268 or bereavement@hospicealliance.org.
