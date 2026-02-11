A word from our sponsors: Free rides for voting available for 2026 primary & spring elections

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center — DH

The Spring Primary for Kenosha County residents will be Tuesday, February 17. The Spring Election will be April 7.

Free Rides for voting purposes will be provided by the below transportation service providers with advance registration. Call early to reserve your ride.

Carepool: 262-278-6455

Link Western Kenosha Transportation: 888-203-3498

KAFASI Volunteer Transportation: 262-842-7433

Persons with disabilities can request special voting accommodations, such as curbside voting. To learn more call Disability Rights WI Voter Hotline: 844-DIS-VOTE.

The website myvote.wi.gov is also an excellent resource to register and request an absentee ballot.

For those unable to access the MyVote website, Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center staff can provide direct assistance. To learn more, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.