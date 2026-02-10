Man dies in apparent crash along state line

One man died as the result of an apparent crash along the state line Tuesday morning.

From the Kenosha County sheriff’s Office:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic incident that occurred this morning at approximately 6:46 a.m. at the intersection of State Line Road (128th Street) and CTH HM (374th Avenue) in the Town of Randall.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office deputies and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, deputies located a 2012 black GMC Terrain SUV approximately 50 yards south of State Line Road, resting on a berm.

Deputies made contact with the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, Jose Gonzalez, a 50-year-old male from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, who was found to be unconscious and not breathing. The male was removed from the vehicle, and life-saving measures were immediately initiated by rescue personnel. Despite these efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling southbound on CTH HM when it left the roadway, continued south across State Line Road, and came to rest on the berm. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) was requested and responded to the scene to conduct a complete and thorough investigation. Based on the investigation, there is no indication that speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors.

Investigators believe the incident was the result of a medical emergency.

Sheriff David Zoerner offered the following statement:

“This is a tragic loss for the individual’s family and loved ones. Our deputies and emergency responders acted quickly and professionally in their efforts to provide aid. We extend our sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time. Incidents like this are a reminder of how quickly circumstances can change and the importance of looking out for one another on our roadways.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to all responding agencies for their assistance. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.