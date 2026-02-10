Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board regular & special meetings Feb. 10, 2026

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting and a special meeting Tuesday.
The regular meeting is first, starting at 5 p.m. in the Upper Commons, immediately following an executive session that starts at 4:20 p.m. in the principal’s conference room.
Agenda items include:
For executive session:
- Staff compensation plan and post-retirement benefit.
For the regular meeting:
- June 2026 Early Graduation Requests
- Early College Credit Applications for Summer 2026 and GTC Academies Applications for Fall 2026
- Southeast Virtual Academy Update
- Update 2025-26 Career Readiness District Goal
- 2026-27 Budget Forecast
The full regular meeting agenda is available here.
The special meeting follows at 6 p.m. in the Upper Commons. Agenda items in the special meeting relate to interviewing and selecting a person to fill the vacant at-large board member seat.