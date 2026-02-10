Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board regular & special meetings Feb. 10, 2026

Feb 10th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting and a special meeting Tuesday.

The regular meeting is first, starting at 5 p.m. in the Upper Commons, immediately following an executive session that starts at 4:20 p.m. in the principal’s conference room.

Agenda items include:

For executive session:

  • Staff compensation plan and post-retirement benefit.

For the regular meeting:

  • June 2026 Early Graduation Requests
  • Early College Credit Applications for Summer 2026 and GTC Academies Applications for Fall 2026
  • Southeast Virtual Academy Update
  • Update 2025-26 Career Readiness District Goal
  • 2026-27 Budget Forecast

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

The special meeting follows at 6 p.m. in the Upper Commons. Agenda items in the special meeting relate to interviewing and selecting a person to fill the vacant at-large board member seat.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

