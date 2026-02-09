Units responding for crash in Brighton

Feb 9th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 11:18 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash at Highways BD and JB in Brighton.

Per dispatch: A car and a truck involved. Injuries being reported.

