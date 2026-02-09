A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council seeking Senior Center Program Director

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council — DH

The Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council, a non-profit, seeks a Senior Center Program Director for part-time weekdays and special events.

Experience in activity planning for older adults, in supervising volunteers and a desire to serve seniors required. Knowledge of wordprocessing, spread sheet and social media also needed.

Email or drop off a professional resume to WKCSCC Board of Directors, Westosha Senior Community Center at: westoshaseniorcenter@gmail.com.

The Westosha Senior Community Center is located at 19200 93rd St., Bristol.