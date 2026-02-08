Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Feb. 9, 2026

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Joann Rubio (Advenir Azora Development, LLC) 13830 58th Street North #410, Clearwater, FL 33760 (Applicant/Owner’s Agent) and LEO@Bristol, LLC 17501Biscayne Boulevard #300, Aventura, FL 33160 (Owner) for a Site Plan Review on tax parcel# 37-4-121-122-0801, located at PT NW 1/4 SEC 12 T 1 R 21 LOT 1 CSM# 3099, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located at the dead end of 130th A venue, 2400 feet south of the intersection of STH 50 (75th Street). For informational purposes, this property is located at the dead end of 130th Avenue, 2400 feet south of the intersection of STH 50 (75th Street.
- Consider for approval Contractor’s Application for Payment No. 4 to Caldwell Tanks, Inc. on the condition that the remaining shop drawing submittals are provided to the Engineer’s satisfaction.
- Consider for approval the annual donation to the Deputy Friendly Safety Poster Contest.