Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Feb. 9, 2026

Racine County girls basketball: Union Grove, Prairie rebuild while Waterford emerges as challenger There are just a few weeks left in the girls high school basketball season, and it’s been a new era for Racine County’s 10 programs this fall. Union Grove and Prairie, two programs that have dominated the past four years, are both in rebuilding years and have a lot tougher competition from both around the […] Matt Hardesty

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of February 7, 2026 This weekly roundup highlights the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye from the past week, covering the news our readers couldn’t stop talking about. From local business openings to public safety, education, and community responses, here’s your chance to catch up on what mattered most around Racine. Top Stories Conclusion: Stay tuned for more […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Public Works Committee to vote on $1.4M streets contract closeout, Red Apple parking limits The City of Racine Public Works and Services Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 10, with votes expected on a $1,407,331.28 final payment to close out the city’s 2025 “Assessable Streets and Alleys” contract and proposed school-day parking restrictions near Red Apple. The committee meets at 5:30 p.m. at Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Avenue, Room […] Denise Lockwood

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767 offers $2,500 scholarship to Racine-area seniors Graduating high school seniors in the Racine area will have the opportunity to apply for a $2,500 scholarship being offered by Racine Chapter 767 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, with applications due by April 30, 2026. The scholarship is open to students graduating in 2026 from Racine-area high schools. Chapter 767 officials said the […] Racine County Eye Staff