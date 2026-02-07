Closure on Highway A in Paris schedule to begin Feb. 9

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway A (160th Avenue) is scheduled to be closed to through traffic between Highway 142 (Burlington Road) and Highway D (172nd Avenue) in the Town of Paris from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25.

This is to allow for the replacement of a culvert roughly 1,200 feet north of Highway 142. Local access will remain on either side of the hard closure.

Drivers are advised to use Highway D as a north-south alternate.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.