100+ Women Who Care to meet Feb. 10

The next gathering of 100+ Women Who Care (100+WWC) Kenosha, a local volunteer organization focused on collective impact through philanthropy, will be Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the historic Woman’s Club of Kenosha, 6028 8th Ave., Kenosha.

Onsite registration will begin at 5 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Women attend from around the community and bring a donation ($100 for women 40 and over, $50 for women aged 20-39, or $20 for women aged 13-19).

Each donor can nominate a local nonprofit organization. Nonprofits must be registered 501 c (3) organizations that serve Kenosha County residents. Three charities are selected at random to present to the women in attendance. The

group then votes to determine which nonprofit will receive the money raised the night of the event.

At the November 11, 2025 meeting the ELCA Outreach Center was chosen as the designated nonprofit. The organization received donations of $4,960. Since 2018, more than $281,000 has been donated to nonprofit organizations serving Kenosha County. Through the support of matching funds from the Richard M. Schulze Foundation, over $75,000 has been added to the community’s donations.

Local nonprofits including Western Kenosha County Special Olympics, Matthias Academy, God’s Kitchen, Kenosha Literacy Council, KAFASI, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Just Live, Inc., 1Hope, Kenosha Human Development Services, Habitat for Humanity -Kenosha, the Kenosha Public Library, the Woman’s Club of Kenosha and the Kenosha County Food Bank are just a few that have benefitted from this collective impact.

100+WWC Kenosha meets quarterly. After this month’s gathering, the next meeting will be Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the Woman’s Club of Kenosha. To learn more, visit the 100+ Women Who Care – Kenosha Facebook page or the website at https://100wwckenosha.org/.