Warmer spell starts Thursday

Seems like forever since we have had a high temperature over 30 degrees around here.

Well the wait is over. The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says Thursday’s high is expected to reach 31 and temperatures are expected to stay over 30 for at least the next week. We might even top 40 on Monday.

There could be a little snow Thursday, mostly likely mid morning, with less than a half inch of accumulation expected. There’s another chance of snow early Friday morning, with less than a half inch of snow expected then as well.