Deaths Feb. 5, 2026: Dorothy Helen Wentland, Christine Marie Shaw, Donald Lee Peschman, Bonnie L. Dinkelman, Douglas Edward Michaels

Wisconsin Elections Commission challenges Madison’s argument on absentee voting in 2024 The Wisconsin Elections Commission, filing its first ever friend-of-the-court brief, challenged Madison’s controversial legal argument that it should not be financially liable for 193 uncounted ballots in the 2024 presidential election because of a state law that calls absentee voting a privilege, not a right. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The argument presented by city […] Alexander Shur

Sleep in Heavenly Peace leader honored for community impact as Racine-Kenosha chapter clears bed waitlist A leader with the Racine-Kenosha chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been recognized for his role in addressing child bedlessness in southeastern Wisconsin, following a milestone year for the nonprofit that saw thousands of beds delivered to local families. Brian Nelson, co-president of the Racine/Kenosha chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, received the Community […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin Democrats renew push to fully legalize cannabis Democratic lawmakers gathered at the Capitol Monday to announce their latest attempt to legalize recreational cannabis in Wisconsin. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner “Across the country, the cannabis debate is over,” Rep. Darrin Madison (D-Milwaukee) said during a morning press conference, adding that “40 states and Washington D.C. have legalized cannabis in some […] Isaih Holmes