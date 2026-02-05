Deaths Feb. 5, 2026: Dorothy Helen Wentland, Christine Marie Shaw, Donald Lee Peschman, Bonnie L. Dinkelman, Douglas Edward Michaels

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.
The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:
Dorothy Helen Wentland, 82, of Silver Lake, died Feb. 4, 2026.
Christine Marie Shaw, 64, of Trevor, died Feb. 4, 2026.
Donald Lee Peschman “Don”, 80, of Bristol, died Feb. 2, 2026.
Bonnie L. Dinkelman, 79, of Richmond, Ill., died Feb. 3, 2026.
Douglas Edward Michaels, 77, died Feb. 2, 2026.
This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.