Friends of Community Library book sale fundraiser is Feb. 5, 6 & 7

The February book sale sponsored by the Friends of Community Library will be held this weekend on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 and 7 at the Twin Lakes branch.

The selection of books are different at every sale due to donations from area residents and books culled from the library’s stacks.

Sale hours begin on Thursday are from 3 until 7 p.m, continues on Friday from 10 a.m until 3:30 p.m and concludes on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The popular bag of books for $9 is available for Friends members and memberships are available at the door. Everyone is welcome to find their favorite books.

The Twin Lakes branch is located at 110 S. Lake Ave. in Twin Lakes.