County to be performing controlled burns at Wilmot gravel pit

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

The Kenosha County Division of Highways wishes to notify residents in the area of the county-owned gravel pit in Wilmot that a controlled burn will take place at various times throughout the month of February.

This burning of brush on the property will be conducted as weather permits, and may take place over the course of roughly two to five days.

The Kenosha County gravel pit is located at 32303 116th St. (Highway C) in the Town of Randall.

Anyone with questions about the work may contact the Kenosha County Department of Public Works at 262-857-1870.